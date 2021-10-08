Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

Australia's Till Payments has raised US$80 million to fuel international expansion, beginning with North America.

Avenir Growth, Woodson Capital, Akuna Capital and Regal Funds Management joined the Series C funding round for Till.



Founded in 2012, the firm promises to take the complexity out of payments with single-source solutions that ensure merchants can accept any payment wherever and whenever their customers shop.



It is now looking to take on North America, the UK, Europe and Apac, hiring industry veteran Tom Tucker as regional director in the US.



Shadi Haddad, CEO, Till, says: "This latest funding round will inject resources into our sales, marketing, technology and talent funnel and put us on the front foot as we double down on our international expansion efforts with regional teams."