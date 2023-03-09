Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
After laying off 40% of workforce, Till Payments lands $70 million funding round

After laying off 40% of workforce, Till Payments lands $70 million funding round

Australian PayTech Till Payments has landed $70 million in a Series D funding round just two months after shedding 40% of its workforce.

Till, which enables merchants to accept payments from all mainstream and emerging payment methods. last raised funds in October 2021, in an $80 million round that valued the company at $350 million. The money was to be used for global expansion, but high inflation and tough economic conditions forced a retreat for the firm and the recent sacking of 120 staff in the UK, North America and Australia.

The company has since revised its strategy with a fresh focus on sustainable growth and fast-tracking profitability.

“Till’s existing investors have demonstrated their confidence in our plans for the company and our renewed and prudent approach to governance,” says non-executive director, Matt Davey. “We look forward to delivering strong organic growth underwritten by a disciplined approach to operations.

The company has reported a 300% increase in transaction volumes and a 200% increase in its merchant base over the past 12 months. It is also about to launch a new Core Acquiring Platform, allowing Till direct access to the Payment Networks globally.

Related Companies

Till Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – [Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – "The perfect storm: How the liquidity ecosystem is shifting to a new paradigm"

Trending

Related News
Till Payments to cut 120 staff
/payments

Till Payments to cut 120 staff

Till payments and Alipay+ launch Aussie education tool
/payments

Till payments and Alipay+ launch Aussie education tool

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

08 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Starling on scalability and being cut from the cloud

  5. Modern Treasury takes on Swift with Global ACH

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud