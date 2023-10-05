Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

American Express is to pilot the use of facial and fingerprint recognition for authenticating users at online checkouts.

The biometric form factor has been added to the card scheme's SafeKey 3-D Secure authentication tool. Fingerprint and facial recognition for SafeKey were developed by using web authentication technologies from the Fido Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium, which are supported on all major Web browsers.

“We’re focused on developing solutions that keep us one step ahead of fraudsters,” says J.J. Kieley, vice president of digital identity & commerce experiences at American Express. “Now, checking out safely and securely is as easy as unlocking your phone. SafeKey’s biometric facial and fingerprint recognition minimises friction while maximising security for our card members at checkout. It’s how we check in when you checkout.”

A select number of US customers will be eligible for the pilot programme after completing a security validation during the SafeKey checkout process and using a device and browser that support facial and fingerprint recognition. These features will be rolled out to all US carholders in early 2024.

