AmEx in tech hiring spree

American Express is set to hire 1500 technology workers - including software engineers, coders and developers - by the end of the year.

Chief information officer Ravi Radhakrishnan tells Bloomberg that the firm has already hired 3600 technical workers this year and is not done yet as it seeks tech staff for teams company-wide.



About 60% of the new hires will be based in the US, with a third in India and the rest in Europe.



The hiring push comes in a competitive market, Radhakrishnan tells Bloomberg: “It is without a doubt a challenging environment to recruit technical talent. The war for talent is a true consideration."