Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx in tech hiring spree

AmEx in tech hiring spree

American Express is set to hire 1500 technology workers - including software engineers, coders and developers - by the end of the year.

Chief information officer Ravi Radhakrishnan tells Bloomberg that the firm has already hired 3600 technical workers this year and is not done yet as it seeks tech staff for teams company-wide.

About 60% of the new hires will be based in the US, with a third in India and the rest in Europe.

The hiring push comes in a competitive market, Radhakrishnan tells Bloomberg: “It is without a doubt a challenging environment to recruit technical talent. The war for talent is a true consideration."

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
India lifts ban on AmEx issuing new cards
/regulation

India lifts ban on AmEx issuing new cards

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications
/predictions

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

Forty percent of Amex staff choose to go virtual

10 Mar

American Express embeds WFH into post-pandemic working life

20 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. ECB taps CaixaBank and Amazon for digital euro prototypes

  2. Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

  3. Embedded finance set for explosive growth

  4. Goldman Sachs partners Modern Treasury to push embedded payments

  5. Swift runs blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications