Skipify and AmEx partner to ease checkout process

Skipify, a fintech outfit smoothing the online checkout experience, has joined forces with American Express for the launch of its new card linking technology.

Skipify’s technology identifies select AmEx customers via their email address, enabling them to automatically link their eligible cards to check out with participating merchants.



The system sees Skipify work with financial institutions to directly pull and store consumers’ eligible payment and billing address information on file, after securely authenticating the user at checkout.



The firm says that customers benefit from not needing to manually enter their payment and billing details, while merchants get fewer abandoned carts and higher authorisation rates, regardless of channel, platform, or processor.



Matt Sueoka, SVP, global head of Amex Ventures - a Skipify investor - says: “Card Linking is a great example of the innovation and customer value that can result from a startup like Skipify teaming up with Amex Ventures.”



