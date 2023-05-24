Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Visa Zwipe Kuwait International Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Kuwait International Bank rolls out biometric cards

Kuwait International Bank rolls out biometric cards

Kuwait International Bank has become the first lender to commercially roll out a biometric payments card using technology from Norwegian outfit Zwipe.

The bank will offer the card, which includes a fingerprint reader to verify users, to VIP clients under the Visa Infinite Black product.‍

‍Deema Al Mulaifi, assistant GM, operations, KIB, says the card is "designed to provide convenience and ease of access with a high level of security against fraud attempts".

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Oslo, Zwipe has previously piloted the technology with Fidor Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Op Financial and others.

