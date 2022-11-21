Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banca Sella Idemia

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sella Group pilots biometric fingerprint card

Sella Group pilots biometric fingerprint card

Italy's Sella Group is trialling a a biometric recognition credit card that allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint.

The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments and co-developed with Idemia, is led by Sella Personal Credit through a pilot project involving a select group of Visa cardholders in Italy.

Each customer receives a kit containing a device allowing for the enrollment of their fingerprint on the card without having to go to the bank branch. The biometric chip is powered directly by the POS in case of contact payments and through a magnetic field for contactless transactions.

The cards can be used worldwide and are recognizable by any EMV-certified POS and ATM terminal.

"This new card enables a recognition mode that daily, is already in use by many people on their smartphones," says says Giorgio Orioli, CEO and general manager of Sella Personal Credit. "At the same time, it highlights the Group's constant focus on offering increasingly cutting-edge solutions to meet renewed personal needs."

Related Companies

Banca Sella Idemia

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainabili[Upcoming Webinar] P27: Progress towards 2023 and the link between Instant Payments and Sustainability

Trending

Related News
Fidor Bank to test fingerprint cards
/security

Fidor Bank to test fingerprint cards

Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay with a finger
/payments

Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay with a finger

UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2026

18 Feb 2021

BNP Paribas to charge €24 a year for biometric card

27 Jan 2021

Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card

09 Dec 2020

OP Financial to pilot fingerprint payment cards

23 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  3. Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice

  4. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  5. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023