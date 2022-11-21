Sella Group pilots biometric fingerprint card

Italy's Sella Group is trialling a a biometric recognition credit card that allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint.

The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments and co-developed with Idemia, is led by Sella Personal Credit through a pilot project involving a select group of Visa cardholders in Italy.



Each customer receives a kit containing a device allowing for the enrollment of their fingerprint on the card without having to go to the bank branch. The biometric chip is powered directly by the POS in case of contact payments and through a magnetic field for contactless transactions.



The cards can be used worldwide and are recognizable by any EMV-certified POS and ATM terminal.



"This new card enables a recognition mode that daily, is already in use by many people on their smartphones," says says Giorgio Orioli, CEO and general manager of Sella Personal Credit. "At the same time, it highlights the Group's constant focus on offering increasingly cutting-edge solutions to meet renewed personal needs."