Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

Mastercard has established a technology framework to help set minimum standards for biometric payments at the checkout.

The card scheme is working with partners including NEC, Payface, Aurus, PaybyFace, PopID and Fujitsu Limited to launch the programme, which will provide an overarching framework of minimum standards, specifications and guidelines that address security, biometric performance level, and data protection in the context of in-store biometric payments.

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security,” says Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber & intelligence at Mastercard. “Our goal with this new programme is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

The first pilot will be launched this week in Brazil with Payface and St Marche. The pilot will see Payface’s technology implemented across five St Marche supermarkets in São Paulo.

Consumers visiting these supermarkets are able to enroll their face and payment information through the Payface app, and once registered, they can simply smile to pay at the checkout without a card or mobile device.

Future pilots are being planned for roll-out in the Middle East and Asia.

