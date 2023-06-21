AmEx to debut on-demand virtual cards for expenses with PayEm integration

Global procurement and spend management company PayEm has integrated with American Express to give users a new option for managing payments and expenses.

The deal allows American Express corporate and business card members to create and distribute on-demand virtual cards to employees, freelancers, candidates, or other users for business payments and expenses in PayEm’s platform using their existing AmEx account.



This, says PayEm, means users can automate reimbursement filing for employees by giving them on-demand virtual cards for one-time or recurring expenses such as meals, business travel, or office supplies.



Firms can also establish specific controls for each on-demand virtual card payment, including spending limits, expiration dates, and allowed merchant categories. They can pay suppliers using on-demand virtual cards and take advantage of their AmEx billing cycle to manage cash flow for their business until their payment is due, and earn rewards.



Itamar Jobani, CEO, PayEm, says: "We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to the control, enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual Card, alongside the visibility and control customers gain from PayEm’s Spend Management and Procurement Platform."