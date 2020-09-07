Ziglu adds peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payments to mobile app

Ziglu, the payments app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has added P2P support for cryptocurrencies, enabling the transfer of virtual cash between two parties.

Ziglu says the new functionality can be used for anything from splitting a dinner bill between friends to paying rent, bypassing the need for direct debits or cash.



Says Hipperson: "Paying people should be instant, free and easy regardless of their location or the currency, whether that is splitting the cost of your Airbnb or sending a Bitcoin birthday present."



Launched in June with £5.2 million in seed funding, Ziglu has ambitions to process up to $1 billion in transactions in its first year and to eventually expand from the UK to the US.