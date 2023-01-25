Mollie names Köppen as CEO

European payments fintech Mollie is to appoint Klarna's former chief technology officer, Koen Köppen, as CEO, following the departure of current incumbent Shane Happach.

Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie in the same role in May.



One of Köppen's key tasks will be to increase the pace of product development and delivery acrosss the business, which is aiming to play a broader role in financial services. The company in september signalled its ambitions in this regard with the roll out of Mollie Capital, a new cash advance service.



Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.



Eli Leenaars, chair of Mollie, says: “Shane can be proud of the company he leaves behind, leading our Series C funding round and our move into financial services. We wish him the very best in his new role.”

