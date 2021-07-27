Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

Former Mollie and Klarna senior managers have developed Biller, an AI powered buy now, pay later service for B2B purchasing.

The Biller invoicing platform provides suppliers with automated credit and fraud underwriting and the ability to offer buyers flexible payments terms running up to 90 days after the invoice date. Biller is also taking on the post-transaction heavy-lifting, promising personalised debtor management and guaranteed payouts.



The Biller founding team of Derek Vreeburg, Uwe van Rensburg and Mick Gromotka is co-building the company with Slimmer AI, a European AI B2B venture studio that recently spun-out of regtech startup Sentinels.



Biller CEO Vreeburg, says: “Current B2B invoice solutions have lacked innovation for years. With our experience at Klarna and Mollie we know how to transform complex processes into easy-to-use services. Combined with the AI expertise of Slimmer AI, we are confident that we can challenge the status quo and contribute to the next chapter in online B2B commerce”