PSP Mollie raises €90 million

Dutch payments services provider Mollie has raised €90 million in growth financing in a Series B round led by venture capitalist TCV.

Launched in 2004, Mollie is one of the largest PSPs in Europe, serving nearly 100,000 merchants across the continent, expecting to process well over €10 billion transaction volume this year and doubling year-on-year. Competing directly with the likes of Adyen and Stripe, Mollie counts Wickey, Toms and Unicef as customers.



Adriaan Mol, founder of Mollie, says: “Other PSPs are purely focused on price and volume. But medium sized merchants are finding they need their relationship with their PSP to be more than transactional. They need a partner to help them grow.”



He says the firm will use the funding to accelerate international expansion and invest in product and engineering.



The new funding brings the total amount raised by Mollie to €115 million and puts the vendor into Unicorn territory.