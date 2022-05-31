Mollie poaches Klarna CTO Köppen

Dutch payments service provider Mollie has appointed Klarna CTO Koen Köppen as its new chief technology officer.

Prior to Mollie, Koen spent more than a decade at Klarna, holding several leadership positions and finally becoming its CTO almost five years ago.



At Mollie, Koen will be responsible for the reliability, scalability and development of Mollie’s technology platforms.



Shane Happach, CEO at Mollie, says: “This was a unique opportunity for Mollie to secure an experienced leader with deep expertise in the financial ecosystem. Koen has led large teams through many of the modern-day, complex challenges and he is the perfect person to help continue to scale our business.”



Koen was already a member of the Mollie supervisory board and audit/risk committee, having joined in January 2020.



“Having spent more than a decade in fintech and having helped Klarna to scale across Europe and beyond, I’m here to help Mollie harness its huge opportunity for growth,” says Koen. “Mollie is one of Europe’s most exciting high-growth businesses and is at the forefront of enabling small- and medium-sized online retailers to take on larger ecommerce competitors."