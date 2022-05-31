Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mollie

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mollie poaches Klarna CTO K&#246;ppen

Mollie poaches Klarna CTO Köppen

Dutch payments service provider Mollie has appointed Klarna CTO Koen Köppen as its new chief technology officer.

Prior to Mollie, Koen spent more than a decade at Klarna, holding several leadership positions and finally becoming its CTO almost five years ago.

At Mollie, Koen will be responsible for the reliability, scalability and development of Mollie’s technology platforms.

Shane Happach, CEO at Mollie, says: “This was a unique opportunity for Mollie to secure an experienced leader with deep expertise in the financial ecosystem. Koen has led large teams through many of the modern-day, complex challenges and he is the perfect person to help continue to scale our business.”

Koen was already a member of the Mollie supervisory board and audit/risk committee, having joined in January 2020.

“Having spent more than a decade in fintech and having helped Klarna to scale across Europe and beyond, I’m here to help Mollie harness its huge opportunity for growth,” says Koen. “Mollie is one of Europe’s most exciting high-growth businesses and is at the forefront of enabling small- and medium-sized online retailers to take on larger ecommerce competitors."

Related Companies

Mollie

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Money20/20 Europe 2022 - 7-9 June, Amsterdam | Join fintech's biggest conversation - Live & In-Person | Use code FETA200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
Dutch BNPL player in3 raises $85.3 million
/startups

Dutch BNPL player in3 raises $85.3 million

Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing
/startups

Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

Mollie raises €665 million at a valuation of €5.4 billion

22 Jun 2021

PSP Mollie raises €90 million

08 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Swift and CapGemini work on CBDC gateway to existing payment networks

  2. Bank of England sounds warning to banks over operational resilience

  3. Natwest works with Accenture and Microsoft to replace legacy frontline architecture

  4. Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

  5. Revolut rolls out expense management product

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022