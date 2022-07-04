Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ex-Mollie CEO Gaston Aussems takes the helm at TPAY MOBILE

Ex-Mollie CEO Gaston Aussems takes the helm at TPAY MOBILE

Leading mobile payments provider across the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, TPAY MOBILE, has announced that Gaston Aussems, previously CEO of Mollie, will take the reins as CEO.

Founder and current CEO, Sahar Salama, will move into a Group Chairwoman role, working closely with Aussems during the transition.

Aussems was replaced as CEO of Mollie by Shane Happach in 2020, following a seven-year tenure at the European payments giant.

Aussems comments: “I’m incredibly excited to be taking the baton from Sahar at such an exciting time for TPAY MOBILE. The company’s mission of empowering underserved regions’ digital economies is something I wholeheartedly support, and I look forward to being part of the next stage of its journey.”

Sahar Salama states: “The time is now right for someone new to take TPAY MOBILE to the next level, and I trust that Gaston is that person. His experience of successfully scaling a complex, multi-country payments company, combined with his technical background, product-focused mentality, and global, entrepreneurial mindset, makes him the perfect person to execute TPAY MOBILE’s ambitious plans. I will be moving on to focus on a purely strategic and advisory role for the Group in this exciting next growth phase for TPAY MOBILE.”

