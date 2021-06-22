Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mollie

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mollie raises €665 million at a valuation of €5.4 billion

Mollie raises €665 million at a valuation of €5.4 billion

Mollie, one of the fastest-growing payment service providers in Europe, has sealed a €665 million Series C funding round at a valuation of €5.4 billion.

The round was led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG), Blackstone’s growth equity investing business, and included EQT Growth, General Atlantic, HMI Capital and Alkeon Capital. TCV who led a €90 million Series B investment in September 2020 also participated in the funding round.

The funding takes the total amount raised by the Dutch-headquartered company to €780 million

Launched in 2004, Mollie serves more than 120,000 monthly active merchants of all sizes across the continent. In 2020, the firm processed more than €10 billion in transactions and is on track to handle more than €20 billion during 2021. Mollie counts Deliveroo, Gymshark, Wickey and Otrium as customers.

Shane Happach, the former Worldpay executive who was appointed as CEO of Mollie in March, says: “In the three months since I joined the team we’ve achieved so much: making preparations for a full launch in the UK, driving 600% growth in Germany and hiring an impressive set of team members and executives.”

Today, Mollie has around 480 employees and plans to hire 300 new team members in the next six-to-nine months, says Happach. He says that the firm is evaluating additional countries for expansion both within Europe and beyond and intends to expand its product set beyond payment processing to provide additional financial services for SMEs.

Related Companies

Mollie

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
PSP Mollie raises €90 million
/payments

PSP Mollie raises €90 million

Trending

  1. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. JPMorgan Chase to acquire UK digital wealth management firm Nutmeg

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future