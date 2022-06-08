Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling CEO threatens legal action over Agnew fraud allegations

Starling CEO threatens legal action over Agnew fraud allegations

Starling Bank CEO Anne Boden has threatened legal action against former anti-fraud minister Lord Agnew over his allegations that the bank used the Government's Covid loan scheme as a "God-sent opportunity" to swell its balance sheets without conducting adequate checks on the ability of loanees to repay the debt.

In his statement at aconference last week, Agnew singled out Starling Bank as one of the worst offenders when it came to validating the turnover of businesses or submitting suspicious activity reports.

“With minimal data, I cannot analyse the full extent of the misdemeanours, but I’d like to call out one of these banks that I believe has acted against the government’s and taxpayer’s interests: this is Starling Bank,” he said.

Introduced to cover the devestating effects of the Pandemic on small busines, the bounce back loan scheme relied on UK banks to distribute £47 billion pounds of taxpayer money to distressed businesses, backed by a 100% Government guarantee that it would cover the losses if borrowers failed to repay.

Agnew pointed that prior to the pandemic, Starling had only lent £23m. By June 2021, according to a company trading update, it had distributed £1.6bn worth of bounce back loans.

The bank disbursed a further £640m under the larger Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which offered up to £5m per borrower.

“It seems to me that they took this as a God-sent opportunity to swell their balance sheet by a factor of 50 times in barely less than a year, with no risk to themselves and 100% risk to the taxpayer,” Agnew said, billing the bank's actions as a “cost-free marketing exercise to build their loan book and so their company valuation”.

Agnew has since doubled down on his initial comments, infuriating Starling chief Boden, who has threatened legal action if he does not retract his statement.

“Your statements are defamatory, and I must ask you to withdraw them,” Boden wrote in a letter seen by the Times newspaper. “You say that you have no information to support your accusations, but you continue to repeat them despite Starling making it clear that you are wrong.”

Boden derided Agnew as a "public school-educated landed gentleman" who had "made a fortune from offshore outsourcing".

“Starling reserves all its rights in relation to your defamatory statements,” she continued, accusing him of trying to rid himself of personal responsibility over the scale of fraud perpetuated through the Government-backed Covid loan programme.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Money 20/20 EU: Starling's Boden eyes acquisitions and tech play
/people

Money 20/20 EU: Starling's Boden eyes acquisitions and tech play

Starling Bank rocked by MP's attack on bounce back loan fraud
/wholesale

Starling Bank rocked by MP's attack on bounce back loan fraud

Starling's Anne Boden chairs taskforce to boost female entrepreneurs

26 May

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

12 May

Starling Bank lifts valuation to £2.5 billion on £130.5 million internal raise

26 Apr

Fintech founders accuse Starling's Boden of trying to stifle innovation

04 Jan

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022