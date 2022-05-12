Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

Starling Bank has doubled the size of its Cardiff office and created hundreds of new jobs in the process.

A total of 868 employees are now based in the region, a 117% increase on the bank’s original 2020 pledge to hire 400.

The new jobs cover a wide range of roles across the bank from financial crime and engineering to customer service and data science.

Starling’s Cardiff team has helped develop new capabilities for the bank, including Bills Manager, a feature to help customers pay their bills on time, and a dedicated app for its childrens’ banking service, Kite. It was also the first to deliver personalised contactless limits in response to the limit increase in October 2021.

Anne Boden, founder and chief executive of Starling Bank, says: “Cardiff is a dynamic and entrepreneurial city with a rich talent pool. Our office here is important to our growth as we benefit directly from the capital’s outstanding universities and fintech expertise.”

Starling now has 1,854 employees across its four offices in Cardiff, London, Southampton and Dublin. Cardiff is its biggest base.

The bank has been on a strong growth trajectory since launching in app stores in May 2017. The number of Starling accounts opened increased by 37% between April 2021 and April 2022 to reach nearly three million with Wales, Yorkshire and Scotland seeing the biggest increases.

In April, the bank secured £131.5 million in an internal investment round that values the startup at £2.5 billion pre-money.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Trending

Related News
Starling Bank lifts valuation to £2.5 billion on £130.5 million internal raise
/retail

Starling Bank lifts valuation to £2.5 billion on £130.5 million internal raise

Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering
/predictions

Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

Starling Bank buys £1 billion mortgage book

15 Nov 2021

Standard Chartered taps Starling BaaS platform for green savings product

08 Nov 2021

Starling Bank launches 'Bills Manager'

03 Nov 2021

Starling sees little demand for rise in contactless limit

13 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

  2. Vatican announces metaverse plans

  3. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

  4. EU Digital Markets Act delayed until 2023

  5. Coinbase: 33% of UK consumers have purchased cryptocurrency

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models