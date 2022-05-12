Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

Starling Bank has doubled the size of its Cardiff office and created hundreds of new jobs in the process.

A total of 868 employees are now based in the region, a 117% increase on the bank’s original 2020 pledge to hire 400.



The new jobs cover a wide range of roles across the bank from financial crime and engineering to customer service and data science.



Starling’s Cardiff team has helped develop new capabilities for the bank, including Bills Manager, a feature to help customers pay their bills on time, and a dedicated app for its childrens’ banking service, Kite. It was also the first to deliver personalised contactless limits in response to the limit increase in October 2021.



Anne Boden, founder and chief executive of Starling Bank, says: “Cardiff is a dynamic and entrepreneurial city with a rich talent pool. Our office here is important to our growth as we benefit directly from the capital’s outstanding universities and fintech expertise.”



Starling now has 1,854 employees across its four offices in Cardiff, London, Southampton and Dublin. Cardiff is its biggest base.



The bank has been on a strong growth trajectory since launching in app stores in May 2017. The number of Starling accounts opened increased by 37% between April 2021 and April 2022 to reach nearly three million with Wales, Yorkshire and Scotland seeing the biggest increases.



In April, the bank secured £131.5 million in an internal investment round that values the startup at £2.5 billion pre-money.