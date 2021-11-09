Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay with a finger

Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay for goods and services with the touch of a fingeprint, under a new 'connected car' partnership with Visa.

From spring 2022 onwards, Mercedes-Benz customers in the UK and Germany will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, with other European markets to follow. Purchases can then be made directly through the car’s head unit, or MBUX.



Daimler will be the first automotive company to incorporate the Visa Cloud Token Framework into its vehicles, enabling customers to meet demands for two-factor authentication without having to toggle through multiple devices.



Daimler Mobility's global payment platform, Mercedes pay, enables customers to buy goods and services directly in their car, including Mercedes me services, as well as for fuelling and parking.



Franz Reiner, chief executive officer, Daimler Mobility, states: “In partnership with Visa, Daimler aims to offer native in-car payments that meet the requirements of two-factor authentication in a secure and user-friendly way. There is nothing more convenient than authorising a payment with your fingerprint.”