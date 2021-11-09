Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay with a finger

Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay with a finger

Daimler drivers will soon be able to pay for goods and services with the touch of a fingeprint, under a new 'connected car' partnership with Visa.

From spring 2022 onwards, Mercedes-Benz customers in the UK and Germany will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, with other European markets to follow. Purchases can then be made directly through the car’s head unit, or MBUX.

Daimler will be the first automotive company to incorporate the Visa Cloud Token Framework into its vehicles, enabling customers to meet demands for two-factor authentication without having to toggle through multiple devices.

Daimler Mobility's global payment platform, Mercedes pay, enables customers to buy goods and services directly in their car, including Mercedes me services, as well as for fuelling and parking.

Franz Reiner, chief executive officer, Daimler Mobility, states: “In partnership with Visa, Daimler aims to offer native in-car payments that meet the requirements of two-factor authentication in a secure and user-friendly way. There is nothing more convenient than authorising a payment with your fingerprint.”

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[OD-Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[On-Demand Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Trending

  1. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  2. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  3. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  4. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

  5. Revolut wants to build its own crypto exchange

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale