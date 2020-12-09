Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Idemia Rocker

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card

Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card

Swedish digital banking challenger Rocker is set to pilot the country's first contactless fingerprint biometric debit card.

The firm is working with augmented identification vendor Idemia to roll out the card early next year, enabling users to ditch their PINs for payments.

Jonas Hultin, chief product officer, Rocker, says: "As a bank challenger, we are constantly testing new technologies to develop smarter financial services that are easier to use and that help people improve their everyday financial lives.

We are moving quickly at a high pace to provide new and attractive innovations to our customers. Our strategy is to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms and Rocker will be the first company in Sweden and one of the first in the world to offer this technology for consumers."

Related Companies

Idemia Rocker

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new mar[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Trending

Related News
OP Financial to pilot fingerprint payment cards
/security

OP Financial to pilot fingerprint payment cards

Mastercard to trial biometric card payments in Asia
/security

Mastercard to trial biometric card payments in Asia

BNP Paribas to distribute fingerprint cards to Premier and Gold customers

29 Jun

NatWest tests biometric payment fob

04 Dec 2019

Cornèrcard launches biometric credit card

21 Nov 2019

NatWest pilots biometric payment card

11 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  3. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem