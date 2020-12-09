Swedish challenger Rocker pilots biometric card

Swedish digital banking challenger Rocker is set to pilot the country's first contactless fingerprint biometric debit card.

The firm is working with augmented identification vendor Idemia to roll out the card early next year, enabling users to ditch their PINs for payments.



Jonas Hultin, chief product officer, Rocker, says: "As a bank challenger, we are constantly testing new technologies to develop smarter financial services that are easier to use and that help people improve their everyday financial lives.



We are moving quickly at a high pace to provide new and attractive innovations to our customers. Our strategy is to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms and Rocker will be the first company in Sweden and one of the first in the world to offer this technology for consumers."