News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
OP Financial to pilot fingerprint payment cards

Finland's largest financial services group, OP Financial, is to pilot the use of biomnetric fingerprint cards with local supplier TietoEvry.

OP cards’ business lead Teemu Korte says the bank wants to address increased customer demand for safer, more convenient, and touchless payment methods at physical stores.

“At the moment over 60% of payment terminal transactions made with OP cards consist of contactless payments, which means that our customers have adopted this payment method very well," he says. "Biometric payment cards provide a secure and easy payment method which also enables contactless payments possible of over 50 euros. We are waiting to pilot this new payment method with our customers at latest during the second half of next year."

Biometric payment cards use fingerprints, which are securely verified on-card by using an integrated fingerprint sensor, meaning all payments can be carried out without physically touching the payment terminal. The fingerprint is linked with the card by the consumer at home, and the fingerprint template is only stored on the card.

TietoEvry is partnering with Tag Systems group and Zwipe on the roll out of the technology.

