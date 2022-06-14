Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Fidor Bank to test fingerprint cards

Fidor Bank in Germany is to pilot biometric payments cards from Zwipe in the second half of 2022.

Biometric payment cards use fingerprints, which are securely verified on-card by using an integrated fingerprint sensor, meaning all payments can be carried out without physically touching the payment terminal. The fingerprint is linked with the card by the consumer at home, and the fingerprint template is only stored on the card.

Boris Joseph, CEO at Fidor Bank says: "Next generation payment cards powered by on-card fingerprint authentication will greatly help to differentiate our payment offerings with respect to a seamless checkout experience and uplifted transaction security. We are aiming for a commercial launch in the second half of 2022”.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Oslo, Zwipe has undertaken several biometric payment card pilots across Europe and the Middle East, partnering with Visa, Mastercard and Gemalto to test out its technology with a series of banks, including Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and Finland's Op Financial.

Comments: (1)

Hayden Kaya
Hayden Kaya - Lloyds Bank - London 18 June, 2022, 12:54

Didn't NatWest pilot this back in 2019, wasn't sure on the use case back then and still not sure given the rise in mobile wallet paymets and increases in contactless limits (in the UK at least)

Report abuse
