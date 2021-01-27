Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
BNP Paribas to charge €24 a year for biometric card

BNP Paribas to charge €24 a year for biometric card

French bank BNP Paribas is offering its Visa Premier cardholders the chance to upgrade to a contactless fingerprint option - for a €24 annual fee.

BNP began trialling the cards - which use technology from Thales - with customers last year.

They enable users to make contactless payments above the usual limit by placing a finger on the card at the point-of-sale.

According to local reports, all customers will be offered the biometric cards later this year but will have to pay an extra €24 on top of their existing €134 annual card fee.

