News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Worldline to acquire 40% stake in Online Payment Platform

Worldline is to acquire a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform, a Dutch PSP serving marketplaces and e-commerce platforms.

Transactions through marketplaces and platforms make up approximately one third of the European e-commerce volumes and are expected to increase to more than half in 2025.

OPP serves over a hundred marketplaces and platforms, such as e-Bay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats, Gumtree, Royal FloraHolland and PayPal. It typically deals with large quantities of merchants with a relatively low volume of sales, handling escrow payments with dispute and mediation management services built in.

The transaction is in line with Worldline’s strategic roadmap as it expands its exposure into e-commerce and brings a proven technological foundation.

Marc-Henri Desportes, deputy CEO of Worldline, says: This (deal) enables Worldline to get access to the exciting growth market of digital marketplaces and platforms via OPP’s European footprint and market leading scalable technology.”

Worldline will retain a call option to buy the remaining 60% stake, currently owned by founder Richard Straver and CEO Maruice Jongmans, in 2026.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

