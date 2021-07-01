Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wordline splashes €180m for majority stake in BNL merchant acquiring arm

Wordline splashes €180m for majority stake in BNL merchant acquiring arm

Worldline has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy, the merchant acquiring arm of BNL banking group.

Founded in 2006, Axepta is one of the large bank-owned acquirers in the country, processing 200 million transactions per year from a 220,000 POS acceptance network. The company has a diversified client portfolio comprising 30,000 merchants, of which 30% are large corporates, with low attrition rates.

For Worldline, the deal extends its footprint into Southern Europe.

Gilles Grapinet, Worldline’s chairman and CEO, said: “Thanks to this transaction, we indeed benefit from a direct access to an existing merchants’ portfolio in the fast-growing Italian market, driven by the steady ongoing adoption of electronic payments. This transaction offers attractive growth opportunities for Worldline in the coming years".

The company is paying €180 million for its 80% stake and anticpates additional annual revenue of €50 million at closing with expected double-digit organic growth CAGR over the next four year years.

The transaction is explected to close late 2021, at which point Axepta's 100 employees will be transferred to Worldline.

