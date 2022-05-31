Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Worldline establishes metaverse showroom

Worldline has entered the metaverse with the launch of a dedicated virtual showroom to help merchants bridge the gap between virtual and real worlds for commerce scenarios.

The Worldline showroom is located in Decentraland in the Crypto Valley area. It currently includes a 'merchant of the month' area, a coffee space powered by Payone - Worldline’s Joint Venture with the German Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe - for social interactions, a virtual event stage and a charitable giving platform.

Worldline is working with crypto processing partner Bitcoin Suisse to enable shoppers to convert fiat to the Decentraland crypto currency to ease the effort of purchasing goods and services at metaverse stores.

The vendor says it intends to invest "significant resources" to the development and distribution of Metaverse-related products specifically tailored to meet the needs of merchants within 3D virtual worlds. This entails the design of metaverse white label stores that will include direct payment connections to Worldline Acquiring and all payment options.

Sascha Muenger, metaverse expert at Worldline’s Merchant Services, says: “The metaverse, and Web 3.0 overall, is without doubt the next step in the development of the Internet and it is vital for us to make sure we harness the opportunities this virtual world will bring. Our plans also involve facilitating access for our merchant base and customers and providing a secure and seamless payment process in the Metaverse.”

