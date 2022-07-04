Worldline completes deal for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

Payment processor Worldline has completed a €256 million deal to acquire an 80% stake in Eurobank’s Merchant Acquiring business in Greece, as a joint venture.

The deal was first announced in December 2021, six months after the vendor finalised its 92.5% acquisition of Cardlink, a Network Services Provider for both Eurobank and Alpha Bank in Greece.



The new acquisition brings Worldline’s portfolio of merchants to 123,000, over 50% of which comprise small and medium businesses.



Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline states: “I am very pleased that we can today officially launch our joint-company with such a leading banking partner as Eurobank, in Greece, that is a very strategic country for us […] For Worldline, this second major investment in the Greek market after our recent acquisition of Cardlink in 2021, is a testimony of our trust and commitment to Greece, its economy and its dynamic retail environment and a perfect example of the execution of our pan- European consolidation strategy.”



The suite of Worldline products available for Greek merchants will include: