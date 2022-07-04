Worldline completes deal for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

Payment processor Worldline has completed a €256 million deal to acquire an 80% stake in Eurobank’s Merchant Acquiring business in Greece, as a joint venture.
The deal was first announced in December 2021, six months after the vendor finalised its 92.5% acquisition of Cardlink, a Network Services Provider for both Eurobank and Alpha Bank in Greece.
The new acquisition brings Worldline’s portfolio of merchants to 123,000, over 50% of which comprise small and medium businesses.
Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline states: “I am very pleased that we can today officially launch our joint-company with such a leading banking partner as Eurobank, in Greece, that is a very strategic country for us […] For Worldline, this second major investment in the Greek market after our recent acquisition of Cardlink in 2021, is a testimony of our trust and commitment to Greece, its economy and its dynamic retail environment and a perfect example of the execution of our pan- European consolidation strategy.”
The suite of Worldline products available for Greek merchants will include:
- Android POS - merchants can accept payments at the checkout or on the go through next generation POS, enabling them to serve their customers quickly and in the most secure way, with credit, debit and prepaid cards or digital wallet.
- Smart POS - enabling merchants to turn selected Android smartphones into a payments terminal to accept immediate payments from customers, by simply taping their payment method directly to the phone.
- E-commerce solutions - fostering merchants e-commerce business and helping them grow, supported by easy-to-use and secure solutions like e-Gateway, Payment Link and Live Pay, adapted to all business needs and sizes.