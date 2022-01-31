Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Worldline to hire 5000 new staff

Worldline is to hire more than 5000 staff over the next few months to cement its position as a global paytech.

Worldline recently presented a new strategic plan, detailing its ambition to accelerate the company’s geographical expansion as well as its investment in technology.

To achieve its aims, the company says it will recruit more than 5,000 experts globally within the coming months. The group is recruiting for both junior roles as well as for experienced senior placements. The new recruis will be primarily tech operators, developers, engineers, application managers, architects, products managers, products owners and data analysts.

Olivier Burger, group head of human resources at Worldline says: “Our people are the heart and soul of our company, and our aim is to establish Worldline as the employer of choice in the payment industry. As one of the world’s largest payment companies, we can offer an incredibly wide array of exciting projects and challenges. With comprehensive training and development programmes, flexible hours and remote working opportunities, we truly empower all Worldliners to develop and grow their careers while maintaining a healthy work life balance”

In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of €4.8 billion euros, and currently employs 20,000 staff in over 50 countries.

