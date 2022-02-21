Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

Worldline has reached a deal with Apollo Funds to sell its Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS) business for up to €2.3 billion.

The agreement comprises a €1.7 billion upfront consideration as well as preferred shares that could reach up to €0.9 billion in value depending upon future results.

A sale of the business has been in the works since Wordline's take over of Ingenico in 2020.

Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline, says: "This announcement is a major milestone in the execution of Worldline’s strategy after the acquisition of Ingenico and numerous new acquisitions in 2021 in Greece, Italy and Sweden, strengthening its leadership position in payment services. This contemplated transaction, while being fundamentally triggered by the best interest of TSS, will also simplify our group structure, further increase our focus on our core activities and massively deleverage our balance sheet allowing the acceleration."

Worldline shares were up 3.5% on the news. JP Morgan said the deal represented a higher-than-expected value for TSS.

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Trending

Related News
Worldline closes in on $2.3bn sale of terminal biz - WSJ
/payments

Worldline closes in on $2.3bn sale of terminal biz - WSJ

Worldline to hire 5000 new staff
/people

Worldline to hire 5000 new staff

Worldline pays €256 million for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

07 Dec 2021

Worldline's 85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept crypto at the POS

01 Sep 2021

Wordline splashes €180m for majority stake in BNL merchant acquiring arm

01 Jul 2021

Worldline and Nexi emerge as chief beneficiaries of EU payment consolidation

19 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  2. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  3. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  4. BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

  5. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?