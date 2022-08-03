Robinhood axes 23% of staff

Trading app Robinhood is laying off nearly a quarter of its staff, citing macroeconomic conditions and the cryptocurrency market's crash.

The move, which will leave Robinhood with about 2600 employees, comes just months after the fintech giant said it would axe nine per cent of its staff, which CEO Vlad Tenev now concedes "did not go far enough".



The decision also comes as Robinhood posts second quarter results which show a 44% fall in revenues compared to the same period the year before on declining monthly active users and assets under custody.



It also comes on the heels of a $30 million fine by New York State Department of Financial Services for "significant" anti-money laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection violations at its crypto unit.



In a message to staff, Tenev says the cuts will be concentrated in the operations, marketing, and program management functions.



"As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory - this is on me," writes the CEO.



In addition to the job cuts, Robinhood is moving to a general manager structure in order to "flatten hierarchies, reduce cross-functional dependencies, and remove redundant roles and positions".



