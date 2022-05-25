Stripe opens App Marketplace

Stripe has opened an App Marketplace housing up to 50 third party business apps from vendors like like DocuSign, Dropbox, Intercom, Mailchimp, Ramp, and Xero.

Stripe Apps makes it possible for businesses to customise Stripe for the first time. It also enables automated sharing of contextual information across apps, keeping systems of record in sync and giving users a fuller view of their business.



The Marketplace includes apps for an array of core business functions, like accounting, analytics, CRM, eSignature, marketing, and more.



Developers can build and publish apps in the Stripe App Marketplace to reach the millions of businesses that use Stripe. Alternatively, they can develop custom apps for use within their company.



Bowen Pan, head of product for Stripe Apps, says: ”With Stripe Apps, businesses can customise Stripe with their SaaS tools to best serve their customers. We’re excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to see the ingenuity of all the apps that developers will build in the months and years ahead."