Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe opens App Marketplace

Stripe opens App Marketplace

Stripe has opened an App Marketplace housing up to 50 third party business apps from vendors like like DocuSign, Dropbox, Intercom, Mailchimp, Ramp, and Xero.

Stripe Apps makes it possible for businesses to customise Stripe for the first time. It also enables automated sharing of contextual information across apps, keeping systems of record in sync and giving users a fuller view of their business.

The Marketplace includes apps for an array of core business functions, like accounting, analytics, CRM, eSignature, marketing, and more.

Developers can build and publish apps in the Stripe App Marketplace to reach the millions of businesses that use Stripe. Alternatively, they can develop custom apps for use within their company.

Bowen Pan, head of product for Stripe Apps, says: ”With Stripe Apps, businesses can customise Stripe with their SaaS tools to best serve their customers. We’re excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to see the ingenuity of all the apps that developers will build in the months and years ahead."

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product
/payments

Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin
/crypto

Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin

Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

19 Apr

Stripe bids to kickstart carbon removal industry

13 Apr

Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

16 Feb

Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

23 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  4. JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

  5. Is PSD2 still fit for purpose? The European Commission wants your views

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models