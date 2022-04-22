Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe twitter

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin

Twitter taps Stripe to let creators get paid in USDC stablecoin

Stripe is piloting a new crypto payouts feature with Twitter, letting creators on the social media app collect their earnings in the USDC stablecoin.

From today, eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows monetisation products will be able to receive their earnings in USDC, the stablecoin issued by Circle.

Payouts will take place over the Polygon network, which Stripe say it chose for its low fees, speed, integration with Ethereum, and wallet compatibility with the likes of MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet and Rainbow.

Once creators receive their earnings, they can hold their balance on Polygon, or choose to bridge to Ethereum and exchange it into another currency.

Stripe says it plans to add support for additional rails and payout currencies over time and to bring the service to other businesses.

"No code changes are required, and platforms can avoid taking on the challenges of acquiring, storing, or transferring crypto themselves," says a blog.

The offering is part of Stripe Connect, which already lets businesses around the world programmatically send payouts to in local currencies.

While Connect already covers over 70 local currencies, Stripe says that many countries remain out of reach "in part due to the intrinsic complexity involved in supporting heterogeneous local payments systems".

Crypto, Stripe says, helps to address this.

Related Companies

Stripe twitter

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz
/people

Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

FTX turns to Stripe for payments and ID verification
/crypto

FTX turns to Stripe for payments and ID verification

Twitter lets users tip in bitcoin

24 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale