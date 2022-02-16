Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

Stripe has led a $75 million Series C funding round for payroll infrastructure startup Check.

Stripe, an existing investor, was joined in the round by Bedrock, Thrive and Index. Check was founded in 2019 by the team that built Oyster, the 'Netflix for books', which was acquired by Google in 2015.



Check offers companies the building blocks to embed payroll directly into ERP systems, HR, or time-tracking platforms, removing the need to institute manual data workarounds in typical standalone systems.



Publicly launched just a year ago, the firm has partnered with a host of vertical SaaS, workforce management, financial services, and staffing outfits that collectively serve more than 250,000 businesses and four million employees.



Andrew Brown, CEO, Check, says: "It's humbling seeing how — in just a year — platforms serving millions of employees across the country have chosen to work with Check. With this new injection of funding, we're excited to accelerate our efforts to simplify how businesses pay their employees."