Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

Stripe has hired Microsoft's James Phillips as president of financial services.

Phillips joins Stripe after a decade at Microsoft where he helped scale the Digital Transformation Platform Group. The business intelligence product team employed over 15,000 staff, developing products across six continents and generating over $15 billion in annual revenue.

Prior to his ten-year stint at Microsoft, Phillips led three successful startups, including Couchbase, one of the first NoSQL companies.

He joins Stripe as the payment firm expands its product portfolio to meet increasing demand from sophisticated online buysinesses. In recent years, Stripe has launched capital, treasury, billing, and issuing, products. Over the past twelve months new products brought online include payment links, tax, revenue recognition, and identity.

Says Phillips: “The economy is undergoing a fundamental shift, as organizations adapt their business models to fully take advantage of software, mobile, machine learning, and the internet: companies are building stronger relationships with their consumers, expanding internationally, distributing financial services, and automating their supply chains. Stripe is ideally positioned to serve as the engine behind these opportunities.”

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native[On-Demand Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Trending

Related News
Stripe bids to kickstart carbon removal industry
/sustainable

Stripe bids to kickstart carbon removal industry

Stripe invests in payroll startup Check
/startups

Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

23 Nov 2021

Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

26 Oct 2021

Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

20 Oct 2021

Stripe recruits for new crypto team

13 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Sweatcoin app launches crypto token

  2. Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

  3. UK retailers lost &#163;130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

  4. CFPB says TransUnion &quot;incapable of operating its businesses lawfully&quot;

  5. Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale