Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

Stripe has hired Microsoft's James Phillips as president of financial services.

Phillips joins Stripe after a decade at Microsoft where he helped scale the Digital Transformation Platform Group. The business intelligence product team employed over 15,000 staff, developing products across six continents and generating over $15 billion in annual revenue.



Prior to his ten-year stint at Microsoft, Phillips led three successful startups, including Couchbase, one of the first NoSQL companies.



He joins Stripe as the payment firm expands its product portfolio to meet increasing demand from sophisticated online buysinesses. In recent years, Stripe has launched capital, treasury, billing, and issuing, products. Over the past twelve months new products brought online include payment links, tax, revenue recognition, and identity.



Says Phillips: “The economy is undergoing a fundamental shift, as organizations adapt their business models to fully take advantage of software, mobile, machine learning, and the internet: companies are building stronger relationships with their consumers, expanding internationally, distributing financial services, and automating their supply chains. Stripe is ideally positioned to serve as the engine behind these opportunities.”