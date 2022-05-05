Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

Shots were fired over Twitter last night, as Plaid CEO Zachary Perret accused Stripe of dishonestly obtaining valuable information which it then leveraged to launch its new open banking product, Stripe Financial Connections.

Launched yesterday by the payments platform, Stripe Financial Connections will be in direct competition to Plaid, as it will allow users to connect to their customer’s bank accounts to access financial data, speeding up certain types of transactions.

Perret’s tweet came in response to Jay Shah’s update on Twitter which read: “We’re launching Financial Connections today, enabling businesses and their customers to safely share their financial data. Businesses can go directly to Stripe to access a privacy-first authentication flow and our new data API […] So fast forward 2 years, 10+ Stripe products, and many, many users later, we realized that businesses who use Stripe also wanted this API. They had similar needs to ours like preventing failed payouts, account takeovers, and checking balances before payments.”

Perret’s displeasure at the announcement came as a comment on the thread:

 



Denying Perret’s accusation, Shah stated:

 



In a later tweet, Shah added: “They interviewed me 8 years ago in 2014, before I joined Stripe. Since then, I met with them a few times (all at their request), outside of the RFP. These conversations had no probing on Plaid's business.”

Stripe Financial Connections has been launched in the US, with no further information about when or if it will be brought to other markets.

Finextra has reached out to both Stripe and Plaid for comment.

 

