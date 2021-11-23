Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

Stripe is bringing its payment infrastructure to the physical world with the launch of its point-of-sale Terminal product in Ireland, France, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Platform and marketplace businesses like Shopify, Taxi.de and Indy Cinema Group are already onboard with the Terminal, alongside Internet-first retailers such as Glossier and Warby Parker.



The Terminal provides a bridge between online and offline payments, providing a unified omnichannel payments platform for merchants that want to manage e-commerce payments alonsgide in-person sales. Terminal features a set of flexible SDKs and APIs for creating a fully custom checkout experience and card readers that are out-of-the-box ready for EMV contact, EMV contactless, and mobile wallets.



Matt Henderson, Emea business lead at Stripe, comments: “Over the last decade it’s become much easier to accept in-person or online payments. But as soon as you want to do both, it would get complex and challenging. The expansion of Stripe Terminal means businesses in Europe around the world can easily unify their in-person and online payments experiences.”



Shopify has used the eftpos product to build its own in-person checkout with flexible developer tools, pre-certified card readers, and cloud-based hardware management.



“For Shopify merchants, integrating their offline and online businesses is crucial, and that includes payments,” says Shimona Mehta, managing director, Emea, Shopify. “We are seeing hybrid shopping take on greater importance for consumers this coming Black Friday Cyber Monday. The expansion of Stripe Terminal will mean that more of our merchants can manage in-person and online payments through Shopify, streamlining their workflows to provide a greater consumer experience.”