NAB Ventures joins $12 million round in merchant payments platform DataMesh

Australian merchant payments group DataMesh has secured $12m in a pre-Series A funding round, including new investor NAB Ventures.

DataMesh’s omichannel processingg service enables banks, acquirers and card schemes to quickly respond to changing demands coming from merchants at the point of sale and online.



The firm's switching platform supports most smart terminals including unattended, roaming devices and mobile phone based technologies, together with the company's cloud POS integration tools. DataMesh also provides a real time 360-degree view of customers across instore and online channels, giving merchants a more granular view of their customers spending patterns with enhanced data analysis capabilities.



NAB Ventures managing director, Amanda Angelini says: “We understand the need to give merchants flexibility in how they receive payments from customers. We see how DataMesh’s technology can give merchants greater opportunities and capability, making them a great fit for NAB Ventures’ portfolio. The feedback from our customers using DataMesh technology so far has been very positive and we’re looking forward to continuing working with the team and introducing their current and new solutions to more of our customers.”



Alongside NAB, the funding round was joined by some of Australia’s largest merchants and retailers, including an existing cornerstone investment by Yasser Shahin, chairman of the Peregrine Group, which deploys the firm's technology in hundreds of fuel sites and retail outlets across Australia.



“DataMesh’s modern cloud-based architecture enables it to be very nimble and respond to our ever-changing requirements," says Shahin. "We are seeing this across our fuel, retail and quick service food operations as well. We are extremely delighted to work with DataMesh and see them as key strategic partner helping us service our customers better and ultimately help fuel our growth.”