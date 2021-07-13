NAB invests A$160m in branch revamp

Despite the rise of digital channels during the pandemic, National Australia Bank is pumping more than A$160 million into a tech-heavy branch transformation programme.

NAB says that 93% of its customer interactions now take place via the bank's app, online, over the phone or through video.



Yet, it insists that branches are still important and is putting $100 million into refurbishments this year, following on from a $60 million investment in 2020.



Despite Covid-restrictions hindering efforts, 26 branches have been revamped so far in 2021, with another 50 locations to follow by the end of the year.



Changes include a new-look design and open plan layout, with meeting spaces for customers to have important conversations. More digital services, like self-service digital bars and self-service machines that are available 24 hours a day are also being installed.



The bank is also opening four new, smaller, branches this year.



Rachel Slade, group executive, personal banking, NAB, says: “When our customers choose to visit us in a branch, it’s to have an in-depth conversation about how we can help them achieve their goals.



“That’s why we are making significant investments in our branch network, redesigning these important locations for the customer experience to be less transactional and more conversational.”