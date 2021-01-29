Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB) 86 400

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Another one bites the dust: NAB to acquire 86 400

Another one bites the dust: NAB to acquire 86 400

National Australia Bank is to acquire 86 400, one of a crop of new digital banks which have struggled to break the dominance of Australia's Top Four banks.

Founded by Cuscal Ltd and led by CEO Robert Bell, 86 400 has more than 85,000 customers, $375 million of deposits, $270 million in approved residential mortgages and 2,500 accredited brokers.

NAB intends to combine the business with its direct banking unit UBank, which currently serves more than 60,000 customers.

“Bringing together UBank and 86 400 is consistent with NAB’s long-term strategy and growth plans and will enable us to develop a leading digital bank that can attract and retain customers at scale and pace,” NAB chief operating officer, Les Matheson says. “The combined business will deliver accelerated innovation and an enhanced customer experience to create a stronger and more competitive banking alternative for Australian customers.”

NAB subscribed for a minority stake in in the challenger's latest Series B $32 million capital raising and currently holds an approximate shareholding of 18.3%. The total cost of acquiring the remaining shares will run to approximately $220 million.

Tha app-only bank had raised over $120 million in its bid to disturb the dominace of Australian incumbents. But like now defunct rival startup Xinja, the challenge of raising yet more capital to fund growth has become increasingly difficult.

86 400 CEO Robert Bell says: “86 400 and its customers will benefit from NAB’s capital and balance sheet strength and investment spend to support accelerated growth and continued innovation.”

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB) 86 400

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, [Webinar On-Dema[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?
/retail

Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

Australian neobank Xinja throws in the towel
/startups

Australian neobank Xinja throws in the towel

Oz Challenger 86 400 embarks on Series B raise

10 Jul 2020

Morgan Stanley leads $34 million round in Aus neobank 86 400

08 Apr 2020

Australian neo bank 86 400 rolls out digital mortgage offering

12 Nov 2019

Australian smartphone bank 86 400 wins banking licence

18 Jul 2019

86 400 appoints Morgan Stanley for capital drive

09 May 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

  2. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

  3. TransferWise taps new Visa cloud tech for global card programme

  4. JPMorgan Chase hires 400 for upcoming UK mobile bank

  5. TrueLayer launches payments-as-a-service product

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies