/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
National Australia Bank (NAB)

Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
NAB relaunches digital SME lending service

Australia's NAB is revamping its QuickBiz digital service to offer small business customers the chance to access up to $250,000 with cash available in their account within 20 minutes.

QuickBiz was launched in 2016 to offer approved existing SME customers an unsecured loan of up to $250,000.

The revamped service is designed to make the process faster and smoother, with a straight-through digital customer experience from within NAB’s internet banking site.

Andrew Irvine, business and private banking group executive, NAB, says: “QuickBiz will soon feel very different and faster for customers. The application provides a personalised experience, is pre-populated based on information NAB already has on file and is finalised with an electronic signature.

"Having cash available within 20 minutes of submitting an application will be transformative to so many small businesses.”

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
