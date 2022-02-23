Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NAB to recruit 500 tech interns

NAB to recruit 500 tech interns

National Australia Bank is to hire 500 interns as part of its ambition to fill around 1500 vacant technology roles at the bank.

Two hundred and fifty tech interns have onboarded at NAB this month. About one-fifth of these have joined from the Return-to-Work programme, after a long career break or further studies.

The next intern intake is in July, with roles being recruited across a broad range of skills including cloud and digital engineering, data and AI, cyber security, and financial crime.

The programme will also offer interns further training opportunities within the bank including the ‘NAB Cloud Guild’, which has trained more than 7,000 staff in cloud skills since 2018.

With one million people needed in technology jobs by 2025, NAB manager for technology careers Jade Warrener says it is a great time for jobseekers to be considering a career in tech.

“It doesn’t matter what sector you work in, just about every business is looking for great tech talent,” says Warrner. “This year NAB has ambitions to fill around 1,500 technology roles across the bank, with the 500 strong technology intern program forming an important source of talent. Our interns work on real projects that are making a difference to our customers and colleagues. This gives them the experience using the latest technologies alongside our partners like AWS and Microsoft as they do it.”

