Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EFG Eurobank S.A equensWorldline SE

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Worldline pays €256 million for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

Worldline pays €256 million for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

Payment processor Worldline is to buy an 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring, one of the main acquirers in Greece with a 20% market share.

Eurobank Merchant Acquiring manages 219 million transactions acquired per year representing a payment volume of €7 billion from a 190,000 POS network and a portfolio of 123,000 merchants.

The €256 million deal comes six month after the vendor sealed the acquisition of 92.5% of the share capital of Cardlink, a Network Services Provider for both Eurobank and Alpha Bank. Eurobank will add additional revenue of €35 million at closing with expected double-digit organic growth over the next four years

Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline, says: "The combination of both companies will create a meaningful, comprehensive and leading position in the fast-growing Greek market that is driven by a steady ongoing adoption of electronic payments. This transaction offers attractive development opportunities for Worldline in the coming years, building on our direct access to an existing merchants portfolio with a full suite of end-to-end payment solutions.

Worldline is a relative latecomer to the Greek market noting Euronet (Piraeus), EVO Payments (National Bank) and Nexi (Alphabank) have all engaged in acquisitions of books in Greece that are larger than Eurobank's.

Related Companies

EFG Eurobank S.A equensWorldline SE

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

equensWorldline SE

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Trending

Related News
Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses
/payments

Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses

Worldline's 85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept crypto at the POS
/crypto

Worldline's 85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept crypto at the POS

Worldline partners ecolytiq on CO2 footprint calculation service

31 Aug

Wordline splashes €180m for majority stake in BNL merchant acquiring arm

01 Jul

Worldline and Nexi emerge as chief beneficiaries of EU payment consolidation

19 Jan

Worldline buys controlling stake in ANZ commercial acquiring biz

15 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. David Marcus quits Facebook

  2. UK&#39;s sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

  3. Algofi raises $2.8m to build decentralised lending market

  4. Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

  5. FCA to double fees charged to regulated firms

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future