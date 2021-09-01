Worldline's 85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept crypto at the POS

Worldline has switched on crypto payments for the 85,000 Swiss merchants that use its point-of-sale and e-commerce payment services.

The integrated service offered by Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse, named WL Crypto Payments, lets merchants accept bitcoin and Ether as a payment option at the point-of-sale (POS) and in e-commerce.



To participate, merchants need to download the WL Crypto Payments mobile app or install the Worldline payment plugin for their webshop. Clients paying with crypto may do so through their usual mobile crypto wallet application.



Prices shown by the merchant in CHF, can be alternatively quoted in bitcoin or Ether in real time, paid for with crypto, and get confirmed to the merchant instantly. Crypto transactions are securely converted into Swiss Francs straight after payment confirmation.



Worldline Switzerland CEO Marc Schluep comments: “The launch of cryptocurrencies acceptance at the POS in Switzerland is a great proof of our ambition: Worldline wants to bring tangible value to merchants across the globe and to facilitate smooth and modern payments in all the markets we operate in."