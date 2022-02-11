Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Worldline closes in on $2.3bn sale of terminal biz - WSJ

Worldline is on the verge of selling its point-of-sale terminal business to Apollo Global Management for $2.3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A deal could be completed within days as Worldline seeks to move away from hardware to cloud-based payment services, says the WSJ, citing sources.

In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of €4.8 billion but the terminal business has been hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, the company outlined its intention to hire more than 5000 staff as part of a new strategic plan to accelerate its geographical expansion as well as its investment in technology.

