Worldline closes in on $2.3bn sale of terminal biz - WSJ

Worldline is on the verge of selling its point-of-sale terminal business to Apollo Global Management for $2.3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A deal could be completed within days as Worldline seeks to move away from hardware to cloud-based payment services, says the WSJ, citing sources.



In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of €4.8 billion but the terminal business has been hit by Covid-19 pandemic.



Last month, the company outlined its intention to hire more than 5000 staff as part of a new strategic plan to accelerate its geographical expansion as well as its investment in technology.