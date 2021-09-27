Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

equensWorldline SE

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Open APIs
Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses

Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses

Worldline has released an account-to-account (A2A) payment offering that enables online businesses to launch their own custom-branded payment method.

WL Account-Based Payments uses open banking technology to allows third parties to access consumer banking information previously controlled by banks. It combines custom-branded payments at the checkout with instant settlement notification, low fees, and access to 20 European countries and the UK.

Further features include QR-code payments with one-click refunds. The setup of recurring payments at checkout is also scheduled for later this year.

Worldline is launching the suite progressively throughout Europe and into high growth markets in Asia and Latin America.

“WL Account-Based Payments gives you more control over all aspects of the payment process. Custom branding, instant settlement notification and lower fees are just some benefits of this open banking product”, says Eline Blomme, head of product management digital commerce at Worldline. “We are currently developing the solution for some big household names and are excited to see the momentum building around open banking and what it can deliver for our customers and the digital commerce ecosystem.”

