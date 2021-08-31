Worldline partners ecolytiq on CO2 footprint calculation service

Payments outfit equensWorldline has joined forces with Berlin-based fintech ecolytiq to help European banks provide their customers with data on their environmental footprints.

Ecolytiq's 'Sustainability-as-a-Service' offering uses payment transaction data to "positively influence" banking customers’ behaviour by raising awareness around their CO2 footprint.



The startup is now working to offer the carbon footprint calculation service with equensWorldline, which has an Open Banking platform that provides access to data from more than 3000 banks in 18 countries across Europe.



Ulrich Pietsch, CEO, ecolytiq, says: "Through combining the wide reach of equensWorldline’s network of thousands of banks all over Europe with our state-of-the-art technology, we will create a great opportunity to improve our efforts in the fight against climate change."