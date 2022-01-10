Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

Citigroup staff in the United States who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted an exemption, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Many financial firms have pushed back their return-to-office plans and are encouraging staff to get vaccinated and boosted, but Citi is the first to mandate the jab as a requirement for employment.

More than 90% of Citigroup employees have complied with the mandate so far and that figure is rising rapidly, according to a source quoted by Reuters, adding that the timing of the vaccination mandate would be different for branch staff.

"You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy," the bank said in the memo. "If you are not vaccinated, we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The move comes as the highly contagious Omnicrom variant rips up previous assumptions about a return to pre-pandemic working conditions.

Other major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, have told some unvaccinated employees to work from home, but none has yet gone as far as sacking staff.

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Trending

Related News
American Express embeds WFH into post-pandemic working life
/retail

American Express embeds WFH into post-pandemic working life

Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry
/covid-19

Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry

Capital One to require all staff to show proof of vaccination in hybrid re-opening

12 Aug 2021

HSBC executives move to hot-desk mode as Canary Wharf top-floor gets Covid revamp

19 Apr 2021

Hot-desking to the fore as Heritage consolidates Brisbane CBD office presence

13 Apr 2021

Danske Bank aims for greater flexibiliity for employees in wake of Covid-19

24 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Fintech founders accuse Starling&#39;s Boden of trying to stifle innovation

  2. Top NFT gaming platforms to Play and Earn in 2022!

  3. China&#39;s digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

  4. Play to Earn Crypto Games | Make Fortunes While NFT Gaming - 2022

  5. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments