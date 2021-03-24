Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Danske Bank aims for greater flexibiliity for employees in wake of Covid-19

Danske Bank aims for greater flexibiliity for employees in wake of Covid-19

Danske Bank is to offer all employees the chance to work from home for at least two days a week in the post-pandemic workplace.

The decision follows an internal staff survey which showed that 92% of employees want to work from home on a more regular basis.

The bank also references an earlier survey by the Financial Services Union Denmark, which indicated that working from home provided 50% fewer stressed employees.

Karsten Breum, head of group HR at Danske Bank, says: “Basically, we think that working from home has been enormously well received by employees and by our customers, who are much more able to meet the Bank's employees virtually. This creates a flexibility that we haven't had before - and it is in line with our ambition to create a more modern and more flexible way of working.

"Therefore, we will specifically offer employees the option to organise their working days and weeks themselves. For some, this will mean two working from home days a week, for others it’s more meaningful to work from home three days a week.”

The Danish bank intends to equip its employees with a range of IT kit to meet their home-working needs, and provide one-off grants for items such as desks, chairs and filing.

It has invested in virtual communications tools such as Microsoft Teams, Skype and Yammer for customer support and group meetings. The bank is also looking into changing corporate facilities to focus on more team-spaces and work hubs for physical meetings and brainstorming sessions, and less on solo work stations as more employees choose to work remotely.

