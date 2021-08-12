Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Capital One to require all staff to show proof of vaccination in hybrid re-opening

Capital One is to require all vistors to its HQ and other office locations to show proof that they have been double-vaccintated, as as an outbreak of the delta variant pushes back a planned re-opening by two months.

The firm six weeks ago laid out plans for a hyrbid working model, under which employees could continuie to work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

But with the Delta variant causing a spike in Covid-19 cases across the States, the card company has delayed the return to work from September to November.

Under the revised plans all employees, contractors, vendors and visitors must also be vaccinated to be on-site at a Capital One campus or office location.

Capital One chief Rich Fairbank says unvaccinated staff should continue to work from home and will be supported in doing so.

The on-site vaccination policy will apply for the initial re-opening period to the end of Q1 2022, but may also be extended permanently as a pre-requisite for staff.

Says Fairbank: "The highly-contagious Delta variant has put a damper on our aspirations. I know that some associates are unvaccinated at this time and may be disappointed or frustrated by this announcement. But a key prerequisite for a successful return is our associates having confidence in the safety of our work environment. Our announcement today is in service of that objective."

