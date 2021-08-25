Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry

Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry

Goldman Sachs has mandated that all staff and clients entering its buildings in the US must be double-jabbed to gain entry.

The US investment bank has been pushing for a swift return to office life.

Speaking at a conference in February, Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon labelled the work from home phenomenen as an "aberration" that did not suit the work culture at Goldman Sachs.

“I do think for a business like ours, which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us," he said at the time. "And it’s not a new normal. It’s an aberration that we’re going to correct as soon as possible.”

The new compulosry vaccination policy will be accompanied by mandatory once-a-week testing for employees and enforced mask wearing in shared office spaces, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the US upends previous assumptions about post-pandemic working.

Earlier this month Capital One also revisited its return-to-work policy by requiring all vistors to its HQ and other office locations to show proof that they have been double-vaccintated.

Capital One chief Richard Fairbanks said of the decision: "The highly-contagious Delta variant has put a damper on our aspirations. I know that some associates are unvaccinated at this time and may be disappointed or frustrated by this announcement. But a key prerequisite for a successful return is our associates having confidence in the safety of our work environment. Our announcement today is in service of that objective."

Goldman Sachs

